CPM, MLA blamed after Twenty20 worker hurt seriously in assault dies

KOCHI: A Twenty20 member who was brutally assaulted allegedly by CPM workers last week in Kizhakkambalam died on Friday, further straining the relationship between the CPM and the corporate-backed political outfit, which rules the panchayat.

The death of Deepu C K, 38, a Scheduled Caste member of Parappuram Colony, Kizhakkambalam, at a private hospital in Aluva, also triggered public outcry and protests by Twenty20 demanding a fair probe into the involvement of CPM workers and the role of local MLA P V Sreenijin in the incident.

Deepu C K

Deepu was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday following the attack on February 12 (Saturday) during Twenty20’s ‘lights off’ protest against Sreenijin, who allegedly scuttled the ‘Street Light Project’ in Kizhakkambalam to replace old street lights with the new ones by the panchayat.

Twenty20 workers protested outside the hospital for several hours during the day after Sreenijin made a statement that Deepu had other health issues like liver cirrhosis and he might have died because of it. Twenty20 members also alleged they sense foul play in the delay in Deepu’s inquest procedures.

“Deepu was killed in a conspiracy hatched by CPM goons led by Sreenijin. His statement shows that he is prepared to manipulate the probe in the case. He has influenced the police to delay and manipulate the postmortem procedures,” said Kizhakkambalam panchayat president and Twenty20 leader Mini Ratheesh.

MLA trying to influence probe, says Twenty20

Mini also alleged that MLA Sreenijin was trying to influence the probe and free the four CPM activists — Abdul Rahman, 36, Sainudheen, 27, Abdul Aziz, 42, and Muhammed Basheer, 36 — who were arrested in connection with the attack. When contacted, Sreenijin told TNIE that he got information about Deepu’s other health ailments from reliable sources.

“I got information that he had some serious health issues. My suggestion is that a detailed probe should be launched to bring out the exact cause of his death. There is no point in accusing the four CPM workers of being responsible for Deepu’s death if he had died due to ailments,” he said. Police officers told TNIE that the delay in inquest procedures occurred because Deepu tested Covid positive after death.

“We have to follow Covid safety guidelines. The body is likely to be shifted to Ernakulam Medical College hospital on Saturday for postmortem examination,” an officer said. Political observer P Sujathan said the attack on the Twenty20 worker by CPM activists could be a strong political warning to those who openly support Twenty20.

“It’s a strategy by CPM to instill fear in the minds of those who are with Twenty 20. It does not have a strong cadre base like CPM, which is struggling to win the support of people in Kizhakkambalam panchayat,” he added.