Death of Twenty20 worker: Four CPM workers to be charged with murder

Intracranial bleeding caused Deepu’s death, says hospital report. His condition was bad when he was brought to hospital, say sources

Twenty20 workers protesting in front of the mortuary of Rajagiri Hospital in Kochi on Friday while waiting to receive the body of slain worker Deepu C K

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police will add murder charges (IPC Section 302) against the four CPM workers accused of brutally assaulting Twenty20 worker Deepu CK, following his death at Rajagiri Hospital in Aluva on Friday. “The postmortem examination will be conducted only to confirm the hospital’s report that said Deepu died of intracranial bleeding (bleeding in skull),” said a police official.

Sources in the hospital told TNIE that Deepu’s condition was bad when he was brought to the hospital on February 14. “He was diagnosed with “intracranial bleeding” due to brain haemorrhage. He was put under critical care but we couldn’t save him,” said a source. Intracranial bleeding occurs when a blood vessel in the skull is ruptured or leaks. It can result from physical trauma or non-traumatic causes such as a ruptured aneurysm. 

Deepu’s relatives and Twenty20 workers
at the hospital. Deepu died while
undergoing treatment at the hospital after
he was seriously injured in an attack allegedly
by CPM workers in Kizhakkambalam
on February 12 | A Sanesh

Former Director General of Prosecutions (DGP) T Asaf Ali said the police will now have to file a report in court specifying the change in the IPC section invoked against the accused. “Police will have to invoke Section 302 against them,” he said. 

The hospital report also raises questions on the claims by Kunnathunad MLA P V Sreenijin of CPM that Deepu had been suffering from some serious health ailment and it might have cause his death, not the injuries he suffered in the attack. Eyewitnesses have already told the police that Deepu suffered severe blows on his head in the February 12 attack at Kizhakkambalam. 

The FIR registered at Kunnathunad police station on February 15 based on the complaint lodged by Kizhakkambalam panchayat member (ward 5) Nisha Aliyar also specifies the role of the four CPM workers in the attack.

“On February 12 around 7 pm, first accused Sainudheen pushed Deepu to the ground by holding his neck and kicked him on his head. The other accused kicked Deepu on his stomach and back multiple times. They also threatened to kill him,” said the FIR.

