'I'm only answerable to President': Kerala Governor sharpens attack against govt, opposition

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: There appears to be no let-up in the displeasure of Governor Arif Mohammed Khan towards the state government and the opposition. Speaking to reporters here on Saturday morning, Governor Khan warned the government that any attempt to meddle with the affairs of Raj Bhavan would lead to an extraordinary Constitutional crisis. “I am only answerable to the President of India,” he said.

The governor also made public his concerns about the way in which personal staff members of ministers are appointed. “It is only in Kerala that personal staff members of ministers get pension benefits. While I was a central minister, I only had 11 members in my personal staff. Here, each minister employs more than 20 people. Most of them are political workers and they quit after two years and a few months for giving chance to another so that both of them get pension benefits,” the governor said.

When the Chief Minister and chief secretary met him at Raj Bhavan last Thursday, he had raised these demands and wanted to include abolition of statutory pension scheme for personal staff members in the policy address which he later delivered on Friday. The CM was not ready to give any assurance and said the issue will be discussed by the government. The governor later approved the policy address as the government transferred GAD secretary KR Jyothilal who wrote a letter conveying the government’s displeasure over the appointment of BJP leader Hari S Kartha in the personal staff of the governor.

Criticising the approach of the opposition UDF, Khan asked opposition leader VD Satheesan to learn politics from senior Congress politicians like Oommen Chandy and Ramesh Chennithala. Former Law Minister AK Balan, who criticized him on Friday, was yet to come out of ‘childhood’, said governor Khan.

“Let the people decide whether I or the governor is behaving childishly,” was the reply of Balan. Satheesan said he would listen to anyone but Arif Mohammed Khan who was hopping from party to party as a political beggar. KPCC president K Sudhakran also blamed the political tantrums of the governor and said the UDF will discuss whether to seek the recall of the governor.

CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran, who came out against the governor on Friday, sharpened his criticism on Saturday. “Raj Bhavan is an unwanted luxury. What is he doing there with 157 staff? We are not saying anything about his recent trips to Lakshadweep and Munnar. You can probe through RTI,” Kanam told reporters here.