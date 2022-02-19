Keralite Indian Air Force pilot dies in Assam road accident

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A young Sukhoi pilot of the Indian Air Force hailing from Kizhakkambalam here died in a road accident in Golaghat district of Assam on Thursday night. Sources said the car driven by Flight Lieutenant George Kuriakose collided with a trailer truck at Kaziranga on NH 37 and he died on the spot. George was on his way from Tezpur to Jorhat. Officers from Kohora police station who were on morning patrol found the mangled car and shifted George to hospital.

The 26-year-old pilot had completed his studies at the National Defence Academy in 2017 and Air Force Academy in 2018. From 2019 onwards, posted at Airforce station, Tezpur. George’s father P P Kuriakose of Velloor Pakkamattom family has retired as the manager of SBI and his mother Gracykutty is a retired teacher.

His brother Emil Kuriakose works as the zonal manager of a private firm. The family resides in Kizhakkambalam. On information, Kuriakose and Emil have started for Assam. The body will be brought to Kochi on Saturday.