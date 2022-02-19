STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Keralite Indian Air Force pilot dies in Assam road accident

A young Sukhoi pilot of the Indian Air Force hailing from Kizhakkambalam here died in a road accident in Golaghat district of Assam on Thursday night.

Published: 19th February 2022 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2022 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

George Kuriakose (extreme right), who died in a car accident in Assam, with father P P Kuriakose, brother Emil Kuriakose and mother Gracykutty

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A young Sukhoi pilot of the Indian Air Force hailing from Kizhakkambalam here died in a road accident in Golaghat district of Assam on Thursday night. Sources said the car driven by Flight Lieutenant George Kuriakose collided with a trailer truck at Kaziranga on NH 37 and he died on the spot. George was on his way from Tezpur to Jorhat. Officers from Kohora police station who were on morning patrol found the mangled car and shifted George to hospital. 

The 26-year-old pilot had completed his studies at the National Defence Academy in 2017 and Air Force Academy in 2018. From 2019 onwards, posted at Airforce station, Tezpur. George’s father P P Kuriakose of Velloor Pakkamattom family has retired as the manager of SBI and his mother Gracykutty is a retired teacher.

His brother Emil Kuriakose works as the zonal manager of a private firm. The family resides in Kizhakkambalam. On information, Kuriakose and Emil have started for Assam. The body will be brought to Kochi on Saturday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Air Force road accident Keralite
India Matters
Security personnel outside the special court in Ahmedabad. (File photo | PTI)
2008 Ahmedabad blasts: 38 get death penalty, 11 life imprisonment
‘Long Covid’ may worsen risk of heart diseases: Experts
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
TTD to shut hotels on Tirumala, serve free food to pilgrims
Representational Image (Photo | AP)
Metaverse to push data usage by 20 times in next 10 years; Jio, Airtel to gain: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp