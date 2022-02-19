Quash FIR or ask CBI to probe conspiracy, Dileep urges Kerala HC

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court on Friday directed the state government and the CBI to file a statement on actor Dileep’s petition seeking to quash the FIR against him in the conspiracy case. He requested that CBI should probe the case if the FIR cannot be quashed.

At the hearing, senior advocate B Raman Pillai, Dileep’s counsel, said the registering of FIR itself was illegal. Crime branch DySP Baiju Poulose, the officer investigating the 2017 actor assault case, created false and unsigned statements of director Balachandrakumar. Based on it, he himself lodged a false complaint, as a letter addressed to ADGP Sreejith, to get the FIR registered, said Pillai, adding that there was no material to prove the alleged conspiracy.

Balachandrakumar seeks anticipatory bail

Kochi: Director P Balachandrakumar on Friday approached the High Court seeking anticipatory bail in the rape case registered against him. He said the case was registered as counter to his revelations which led to a probe into the alleged conspiracy by actor Dileep and others to harm officers handling the 2017 actor assault case. “The rape allegation has been levelled by the complainant at Dileep’s behest to wreak vengeance on the petitioner (Balachandrakumar) and silence him. The complainant is simply a tool to trap the petitioner,” the director said in his plea. He submitted that the prosecution’s allegation is he raped the complainant in 2010 and recorded the assault in his mobile phone. “The allegation has been raised after 12 years in after the petitioner’s disclosure against Dileep. There was also a long delay in registering the FIR,” submitted the director.

Nadirsha questioned for three hours

Kochi: The crime branch questioned actor-director Nadirsha for three hours on Friday in connection with the conspiracy case registered against actor Dileep and five others. Nadirsha, a close friend of Dileep, was first summoned for interrogation two weeks ago. However, he was in the UAE then and informed the crime branch officials that he would appear before the investigation team upon returning. The crime branch also questioned a chartered accountant, who looks after Dileep’s finances, for around five hours on Thursday. The investigation team has also served a notice on Dileep’s brother Anoop, the second accused in the conspiracy case, to appear for interrogation on Monday.