Remarks on Mullaperiyar dam not against SC order: Roshy Augustine

“With regard to the Mullaperiyar dam, it is about providing water to Tamil Nadu as well as ensuring the safety of the people of Kerala.

Published: 19th February 2022 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2022 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

Roshy Augustine

Roshy Augustine (File Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: With Tamil Nadu deciding to take the Kerala governor’s policy address in the assembly on Mullaperiyar dam to the Supreme Court, Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine came out with a clarification that governor’s speech was not against the apex court order on the issue.

Underscoring the government’s resolve to build a new dam to replace to 126-year-old Mullaperiyar dam, the governor said the state wants to ensure the safety of people of Kerala while making sure that Tamil Nadu gets the water it needs.  

According to Roshy, the governor’s speech neither disgraced the Supreme Court nor is circumventing its order. “With regard to the Mullaperiyar dam, it is about providing water to Tamil Nadu as well as ensuring the safety of the people of Kerala.

This was mentioned in the governor’s speech. The government’s decision to build a new dam to replace the 126-year-old dam is for ensuring the safety of the people,” said Roshy. Roshy also pointed out that the governor of Tamil Nadu had earlier said in his policy address in the assembly that steps were being taken to raise the water level in Mullapperiyar dam to 152 feet. 

TN won’t give up rights on dam: Duraimurugan
Chennai: Reacting to governor’s policy address, Tamil Nadu Minister for Water Resources S Duraimurugan on Friday said the government will not give up its rights over Mullaiperiyar dam and Kerala cannot build a new one as  it would violate the SC ruling. 

