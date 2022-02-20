STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

15k startups, 2 lakh jobs Kerala govt’s target by 2026: Pinarayi

The government is planning to set up 15,000 new startups, thereby creating 2 lakh jobs by 2026,  Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Saturday.

Published: 20th February 2022 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2022 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government is planning to set up 15,000 new startups, thereby creating 2 lakh jobs by 2026,  Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Saturday. “The government is mulling to set up a startup park, innovation technology labs and incubators to achieve the goal,” he said after inaugurating the Kerala Startup Mission Huddle Global 2022 Conference virtually. He said the number of startups in Kerala had increased from 300 in 2016 (when he took charge as CM) to 3,900 in 2021 (when the tenure of the first Pinarayi government ended). 

“Around 35,000 people now work in startups. Startups in the state have attracted an investment of Rs 2,300 crore in the past six years. In 2020-21 alone, there was an investment of Rs 1,900 crore,” he said. Open Financial Technologies was the first unicorn company (startup with a value of over $1 billion) to be registered in Kochi under the leadership of Malayalis, he said. “It is expected to attract an investment of Rs 200 crore over the next five years,” he said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pinarayi Vijayan
India Matters
Representational image. (File Photo)
Trending! Permanent work-from-home jobs
Sukhvinder Singh says voters in Sham Chaurasi seat don’t consider caste or religion. (Photo | EPS)
Punjab polls: Jobs and development on voters' lips, not caste
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Dollar millionaires in India rise by 11% in 2021 but less happy than earlier: Survey
‘Long Covid’ may worsen risk of heart diseases: Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp