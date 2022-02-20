Jail for officers who seek bribe from investors: Pinarayi

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday warned of tough action against local self-government employees who demand bribes from prospective entrepreneurs. He was announcing the formation of the Unified Local Self-Government Department by merging five related departments.

While most of the employees behave well, the CM said, there were some greedy ones who demand bribes according to the size of the project. “They will not be able to enjoy homely food for long. For they will be sent to jail,” he said.

The CM said the bribe amount changed with the category of the LSG, panchayat or municipality or corporation.“This cannot be approved. We need to eradicate corruption. People are the masters of state and local governments. Officers are to serve people. Employees should make a joint effort to get rid of corruption,” he said.

Pinarayi said some employees were showing animosity towards investors. “It should end. The government has taken efforts to make the state investment-friendly. Now, anyone can start an industry without hassle,” he said.

“All things are going at a fast pace. LSGs should also gain that pace. Entrepreneurs, be it small, medium or large industries, are serving the state. They are giving jobs and should be given that consideration, he said. He asked LSGs to maintain hygiene in their areas. “The government has devised a programme to give skill training to youngsters. There is a portal to register for the programme. LSGs should help eligible people register,” he said.

He said the government will take steps to increase people’s participation and facilitate more interaction in grama sabhas.