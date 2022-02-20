KG Nair, who made science fun through poems and fiction, dies

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Science educator Veliyanad K Gopalakrishnan Nair, popularly known as KG Nair, 86, passed away at his residence ‘Nandanam’ at Thrikkakara here on Saturday. Through his publications, poems and fictions, Nair played a key role in popularising science among children and the common man. His initiative played a major role in establishing several prestigious departments at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat), including the Sophisticated Test and Instrumentation Centre (STIC), the Centre for Science in Society (C-SiS) and the Department of Electronics.

He envisioned the Centre for Science in Society (C-SiS) in 1991, with the idea of simplifying scientific principles and theories for students and prompting them to learn while playing. A first-of-its-kind science awareness initiative in the country, the C-SiS and Science Park at Cusat enable children to touch and feel scientific theories. He was instrumental in establishing STIC, the first centre in the state with facilities to determine the accuracy of laboratory and industrial equipment and analyse research findings, in 1994. Nair has published 190 research papers in the field of electronics, 130 science articles, a science-based poem and three books on popular science. Associating with Kerala Bhasha Institute, he has translated several science books into Malayalam.

After serving as a professor at Delhi University, University of Kerala and Cusat, he retired from service in 1994 while serving as the head of the Department of Electronics at Cusat. He was honoured with the UGC’s Homi J Baba Award for experimental Science in 1995 and Swadesi Science Award in 2008. His wife the late Navaneethamma was the former principal of Government Medical College, Ernakulam. He is survived by sons Dr Gopal Harikumar (US) and Dr G Balakrishnan Nair (US).