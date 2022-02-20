Reducing power tariff during day time under consideration: Electricity Minister Krishnankutty

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: With the improved availability of solar and hydel power, the state is considering reducing the power tariff during daytime, said Electricity Minister K Krishnankutty. He was speaking after inaugurating the 3MW solar plant set up on the premises of the 220kV substation in Kanjikode on Saturday.The minister’s comment is significant as it comes on the heal of KSEB seeking the Regulatory Commission’s approval to hike per unit tariff during peak hours.

The minister said the state plans to be self-sufficient in electricity in a phased manner. By increasing the production here, the state can reduce power procurement from other states. “Once we generate enough electricity, we can reduce domestic power tariff,” the minister said. It is expected that the second phase of the hydel project in Idukki would be approved by September. Once implemented, there could be a reduction in power tariff, he said.

The minister said directions have been issued to grant promotions for 4,230 workers. All promotions were stalled following the Supreme Court verdict on the regulations of the Central Electricity Authority (CEA).

Accordingly, 3,170 workers would be promoted from Lineman 2 grade to Lineman 1 grade, while 830 workers would be promoted from Lineman 1 to overseer. Ninety staff would be promoted as sub-engineers from meter readers and 140 staff would be made assistant engineers from sub-engineers.

Malampuzha MLA A Prabhakaran presided over the meet. Palakkad MP V K Sreekandan delivered the main speech.KSEB CMD B Ashok welcomed the gathering and director R Suku proposed a vote of thanks. Independent director V Murugadas offered felicitations.