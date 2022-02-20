STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Reducing power tariff during day time under consideration: Electricity Minister Krishnankutty

The minister said the state plans to be self-sufficient in electricity in a phased manner.

Published: 20th February 2022 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2022 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

Power, energy, electricity, discom

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: With the improved availability of solar and hydel power, the state is considering reducing the power tariff during daytime, said Electricity Minister K Krishnankutty. He was speaking after inaugurating the 3MW solar plant set up on the premises of the 220kV substation in Kanjikode on Saturday.The minister’s comment is significant as it comes on the heal of KSEB seeking the Regulatory Commission’s approval to hike per unit tariff during peak hours.

The minister said the state plans to be self-sufficient in electricity in a phased manner. By increasing the production here, the state can reduce power procurement from other states. “Once we generate enough electricity, we can reduce domestic power tariff,” the minister said. It is expected that the second phase of the hydel project in Idukki would be approved by September. Once implemented, there could be a reduction in power tariff, he said.

The minister said directions have been issued to grant promotions for 4,230 workers. All promotions were stalled following the Supreme Court verdict on the regulations of the Central Electricity Authority (CEA).
Accordingly, 3,170 workers would be promoted from Lineman 2 grade to Lineman 1 grade, while 830 workers would be promoted from Lineman 1 to overseer. Ninety staff would be promoted as sub-engineers from meter readers and 140 staff would be made assistant engineers from sub-engineers.

Malampuzha MLA A Prabhakaran presided over the meet. Palakkad MP V K Sreekandan delivered the main speech.KSEB CMD B Ashok welcomed the gathering and director R Suku proposed a vote of thanks. Independent director V Murugadas offered felicitations. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K Krishnankutty
India Matters
Representational image. (File Photo)
Trending! Permanent work-from-home jobs
Sukhvinder Singh says voters in Sham Chaurasi seat don’t consider caste or religion. (Photo | EPS)
Punjab polls: Jobs and development on voters' lips, not caste
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Dollar millionaires in India rise by 11% in 2021 but less happy than earlier: Survey
‘Long Covid’ may worsen risk of heart diseases: Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp