STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Scientists discover two new plants

Though Ophiorrhiza medogensis var. shiyomiense and Ophiorrhiza show close resemblances to each other, they strongly differ in their floral nature.

Published: 20th February 2022 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2022 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

Ophiorrhiza Medogensis, Zingiber Neotruncatum Var. Ramsawmii

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: A team of scientists, led by CSIR emeritus scientist M Sabu and research associate V S Hareesh with the Malabar Botanical Garden and Institute for Plant Sciences, Kozhikode, has discovered two new plants. They have also spotted one Chinese plant from northeastern India.“The first plant belongs to the coffee family (Rubiaceae) and it was collected from Shi Yomi district in Arunachal Pradesh. It was named Ophiorrhiza medogensis var. shiyomiense. We have collected a Chinese plant from the Dibang Valley district in Arunachal Pradesh. We are the first to spot the Chinese endemic plant Ophiorrhiza medogensis in India. The plant was added to the angiosperm flora of India,” said Sabu.

Though Ophiorrhiza medogensis var. shiyomiense and Ophiorrhiza show close resemblances to each other, they strongly differ in their floral nature. The findings related to the plants were published in Adnasonia, an international journal from Paris. The second new plant belongs to the ginger family (Zingiberaceae) and it was collected from the Aizawl district in Mizoram. “It was the wild relative of edible ginger and named as Zingiber Neotruncatum Var. Ramsawmii. The new plant has narrowly ovate bright red inflorescence with white /creamy yellow flowers,” Sabu added. T Jayakrishnan, assistant professor of Government College, Pattambi; H Lalramnghinglova and M Sawmliana from the Mizoram University are also the participants of this research team. The study related to the Zingiber neotruncatum var. ramsawmii was published in the Journal of Japanese Botany.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Representational image. (File Photo)
Trending! Permanent work-from-home jobs
Sukhvinder Singh says voters in Sham Chaurasi seat don’t consider caste or religion. (Photo | EPS)
Punjab polls: Jobs and development on voters' lips, not caste
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Dollar millionaires in India rise by 11% in 2021 but less happy than earlier: Survey
‘Long Covid’ may worsen risk of heart diseases: Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp