Shigella suspected in boy who died in Malappuram

The boy started to show some symptoms, including diarrhoea and vomiting, on February 13.

Published: 20th February 2022

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: The death of a seven-year-old boy at Puthanathani in Malappuram is suspected to be caused by Shigella infection. DMO R Renuka told TNIE that the health department is awaiting the lab result to identify the infection in the boy. “It will take two days. We can confirm the infection in the body only after getting it,” she said. 

The boy started to show some symptoms, including diarrhoea and vomiting, on February 13. He was admitted to a hospital, but died while being treated for symptoms on Friday. Renuka asked food safety officials to ensure firms use pure water to make products like ice creams. “The bacteria enter the body through contaminated water and stale food. People should avoid them. Diarrhoea, blood in stool, stomach pain, fever, vomiting and dehydration are its symptoms. People should use boiled water for drinking and cooking,” she said.

