State Congress leadership suggests organisational polls

Cynthia Chandran By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: G Parameshwara, returning officer entrusted by the Central Congress leadership for holding organisational elections in the state, started discussions with state leadership and senior leaders. During the talks, the state leadership suggested organisational polls, but, said they are ready to accept consensus route if that is what Central leadership suggests.

State Congress president K Sudhakaran and Opposition Leader V D Satheesan had a closed-door meeting with Parameshwara late on Friday night. They sought more time to complete the overhauling of the organisation. But, granting exemption for a state alone from the election process won't be an easy option for the central leadership. Sudhakaran apprised Parameshwara that the new district-level

committees will be constituted by February 28.

On Saturday, Parameswara told reporters at Indira Bhavan that the new Congress president has to be appointed in September and that organisational polls will be held as per the time table. "We are not against candidates being approved as per consensus.

On April 1, the poll code of conduct will come into effect. Before that the organisational restructuring has to be completed," said Parameshwara. The challenge before the consensus route is to find a name who all agrees to for the KPCC president post. With K Sudhakaran being appointed only last year, a section of leaders want him to continue. But, the powerful A and I groups would try hard to replace him with another leader of their choice.

There are undercurrents in the party and sources indicated that new group equations are likely to be formed in the coming days. It is learnt that there are attempts to divide Sudhakaran and Satheesan to two camps, with one camp getting the support of one of the old groups.