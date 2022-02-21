After two years, schools back to full-day mode

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After nearly two years of Covid-related restrictions, 47 lakh students in standards 1 to 12 in schools that follow the state syllabus are set to attend full-day classes again from Monday. Around 1.95 lakh teachers and 22,000 non-teaching staff will be on duty in these schools.

The pre-primary section will function in the forenoon session from Monday to Friday for the time being. According to General Education Minister V Sivankutty, all arrangements have been made in accordance with the detailed set of guidelines issued earlier. The minister added that the directive on resumption of full-day classes was also applicable to CBSE and ICSE schools.

“Schools are ready to function in full swing. Parents and teachers need not have any anxiety,” Sivankutty said. Arrangements have also been made in schools to provide noon meals to students included in the scheme.

Midday meal to be provided to students

Arrangements have also been made in schools to provide noon meals to students included in the scheme. A total of 38 lakh students in standards one to ten, 7.5 lakh students in the higher secondary sector, and 66,000 students in VHSE section are expected to attend full-day classes in government and aided schools.

Though classes went on uninterrupted for students in standards 10-12 during the third wave of the pandemic, it was conducted on a shift basis and was confined only to the forenoon session.