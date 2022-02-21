Deepu faced threats from CPM, says father

By Express News Service

KOCHI: C C Kunjaru, the father of Twenty20 worker C K Deepu, was all tears when he narrated to reporters at Kizhakkambalam the events that led to his son’s death, on Sunday. Deepu, 38, died on Friday after he was brutally assaulted, allegedly by CPM activists.

Coming down heavily on the CPM, Kunjaru said CPM activists had threatened his son. “They had threatened to kill him and we couldn’t take him to hospital on February 12, on the day he was attacked, fearing attack,” he said. “Like terrorists, they attacked my son intending to annihilate him."

"They threatened and took my son’s life,” he said. “When I found four persons attacking Deepu, I rushed to the spot and begged them to spare him. They told me they were leaving him considering my plea,” he added.

Deepu was attacked as he was the organiser of the ‘Lights off protest’ called by Twenty20 against the alleged attempts by Kunnathunad MLA P V Sreenijin to hamper Twenty20’s ‘Streetlight Challenge’ in ward 5 on February 12.

Following the attack, the family was afraid of shifting him to hospital as the gang was roaming around. It was after he vomited blood on February 14, he was rushed to a hospital.