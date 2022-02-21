STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Man gets capital punishment for murdering newly-wed couple in Kerala

A court handed a death penalty to a man convicted of killing a newly married couple in 2018 in Vellamunda Kandathuvayalil area.

Published: 21st February 2022 07:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2022 07:53 PM   |  A+A-

Gavel

For representational purposes

By PTI

WAYANAD: A court here on Monday handed a death penalty to a man convicted of killing a newly married couple in 2018 in Vellamunda Kandathuvayalil area of Wayanad district.

District and Sessions Judge V Harris also imposed a fine of Rs 12 lakh on the 48-year-old convict -- Kalangottummal Viswanathan -- who hails from Kavilumpara in Kozhikode district.

The court directed that the convict be hanged till death for the murder of the couple -- Ummer (26) and Fathima (19) of Purinjiyilvayal in Vellamunda -- on July 6, 2018.

Robbery was the motive behind the double murder, the prosecution said.

The court also awarded seven years of rigorous imprisonment for robbery, 10 years for housebreaking and seven years for destruction of evidence.

The court, in its order, appreciated the efforts of the police team led by Mananthavady DySP K M Devasia, for cracking the double murder case as initially there were not many leads in the case.

The police shadowed hundreds of suspects, including Viswanathan, before identifying him as the real culprit and nabbing him.

It was in November 2020 that the charge sheet was filed in the case and around 45 out of a list of 72 witnesses were examined during the trial.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Kerala Crime Kerala Murder
India Matters
Shifa's brother Saif at the hospital after being attacked by a mob at his father's restaurant
Karnataka: Mob allegedly targets restaurant of hijab petitioner's father; brother hurt
R Praggnanandhaa (File Photo)
Praggnanandhaa stuns world no 1 Magnus Carlsen at Airthings Masters chess
IDFC FIRST Bank MD and CEO V Vaidyanathan. (Photo | idfcfirstbank.com)
IDFC FIRST Bank CEO gifts shares worth over Rs 3.95 crore among staff 
DMK cadres celebrating party victory at DMK headquarters in Chennai on Tuesday, Feb 22, 2022. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
DMK alliance sweeps urban local body polls, AIADMK bested in Edapaddi too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp