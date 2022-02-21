STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mellowed-down governor says LDF government not a foe

Defending his tirade against the LDF government and the Opposition Leader, the Governor said everyone has the right to express their views.

Published: 21st February 2022

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  A day after Governor Arif Mohammed Khan launched a scathing attack against the LDF government, warning it against trying to control the Raj Bhavan, he toned down a bit on Sunday. 

On his return from New Delhi, Khan told reporters he does not see the LDF government as a foe. Rallying behind the state government, the Governor maintained that the government is his and asked what was wrong if the patriarch of the family castigates a member when he sees something wrong. If he had lashed out against Opposition Leader V D Satheesan on Saturday, he clarified on Sunday that he had only advised him. 

Defending his tirade against the LDF government and the Opposition Leader, the Governor said everyone has the right to express their views. “I have my own perspective. If everyone has the same views, how will democracy go forth? They (the CPM) have their own perspective too.

The employees who are in service for more than three decades are being asked to contribute their dividends towards the pension. Even the university employees have also been asked to remit towards contributory pension. But here there is a privileged class who gets a pension after putting in two years of service. The government need not give money (pension) towards political party cadre,” he said. 

