STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Reports for state meet finalised, says Kodiyeri

Poliburo members Prakash Karat, S Ramachandran Pillai, Brinda Karat, Pinarayi Vijayan, M A Baby and G Ramakrishnan will also attend.

Published: 21st February 2022 05:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2022 05:04 AM   |  A+A-

Senior Kerala CPM leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan (Photo | EPS)

Senior Kerala CPM leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The CPM has given final shape to the reports to be presented at the party’s state conference to be held in Kochi from March 1 to 4, CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has said.

He was speaking to reporters after the two-day meeting of the CPM state committee. Kodiyeri said CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury will inaugurate the delegate meet at 10am on March 1 at Marine Drive. Poliburo members Prakash Karat, S Ramachandran Pillai, Brinda Karat, Pinarayi Vijayan, M A Baby and G Ramakrishnan will also attend.

“A report assessing the party’s functioning since the last state conference and a document on the party’s views on the state’s future will be presented at the state conference,” Kodiyeri said. 

The state conference will elect a new state committee and also delegates for the party congress to be held in Kannur in April. A public meeting will be held at Marine Drive on March 4. Ahead of the state conference, the party’s state secretariat will meet in Ernakulam on February 28, Kodiyeri said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CPM Conference State Delegates Marine Drive Pinarayi Vijayan Meeting
India Matters
Representational image. (File Photo)
Trending! Permanent work-from-home jobs
Sukhvinder Singh says voters in Sham Chaurasi seat don’t consider caste or religion. (Photo | EPS)
Punjab polls: Jobs and development on voters' lips, not caste
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Dollar millionaires in India rise by 11% in 2021 but less happy than earlier: Survey
‘Long Covid’ may worsen risk of heart diseases: Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp