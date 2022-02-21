Reports for state meet finalised, says Kodiyeri

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM has given final shape to the reports to be presented at the party’s state conference to be held in Kochi from March 1 to 4, CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has said.

He was speaking to reporters after the two-day meeting of the CPM state committee. Kodiyeri said CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury will inaugurate the delegate meet at 10am on March 1 at Marine Drive. Poliburo members Prakash Karat, S Ramachandran Pillai, Brinda Karat, Pinarayi Vijayan, M A Baby and G Ramakrishnan will also attend.

“A report assessing the party’s functioning since the last state conference and a document on the party’s views on the state’s future will be presented at the state conference,” Kodiyeri said.

The state conference will elect a new state committee and also delegates for the party congress to be held in Kannur in April. A public meeting will be held at Marine Drive on March 4. Ahead of the state conference, the party’s state secretariat will meet in Ernakulam on February 28, Kodiyeri said.