Spat with Guv: CPM backs govt, rejects CPI’s criticism

Kodiyeri says resolving a crisis priority for govt and it has intervened well, adds CPI is major LDF constituent and there’s nothing wrong in it expressing divergent views.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The CPM has refuted the criticism of its ally CPI that the LDF government “yielded” to Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. Speaking to reporters here, CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan backed the Pinarayi Vijayan government for effectively handling the confrontation with the Raj Bhavan.

Kodiyeri also rejected the CPI’s complaint that the political leadership should have been informed before the Chief Minister met the governor on the eve of the assembly session. “For the government, resolving a crisis is the priority and it has intervened well,” Kodiyeri said.  However, he added that CPI was a major constituent of the LDF and there was nothing wrong in the party expressing divergent views.

Asked about the governor’s recent observations on payment of pension to ministers’ personal staff, Kodiyeri said the practice would continue as it has been followed by successive governments since 1984. “It is not for the governor to decide on the matter. It’s the government’s prerogative,” Kodiyeri asserted.

He also termed as incorrect the charge that ministers’ personal staff are made to retire after two years to enable new appointees to draw pension. The CPM state secretary also ruled out raising the retirement age of government employees.

On why the party was not taking a tough stance against the governor, Kodiyeri said the present situation does not warrant such an intervention. “The government should be able to function smoothly. If any hindrance is created, even by the Governor, we will intervene,” Kodiyeri said.  He added that the recent spat between the government and the governor was an issue that has been resolved.

Asked about the M M Punchhi Commission report and the state government’s views, Kodiyeri said the CPM has always demanded abolishing the governor’s post. If such a post is indeed required, then the state should have a say on who is appointed, the CPM leader said.

