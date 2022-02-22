82.77per cent turn up on day 1 of full-time classes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An overall attendance of 82.77% was recorded in schools following state syllabus on the first day of resumption of full-day classes after a nearly two-year gap. CBSE and ICSE schools also resumed full-day classes but attendance was low as most parents preferred to continue with online classes for their children.

General Education Minister V Sivankutty said the high attendance was a result of the elaborate arrangements various departments had made in schools in the run-up to the resumption of full-day classes.

While 80.23% of students in Lower Primary (LP), Upper Primary (UP) and High School (HS) turned up, the Higher Secondary section recorded an attendance of 82.18%.

Over 85% of students in the Vocational Higher Secondary section turned up in schools on Monday. While the highest attendance of 93% was recorded in Kanur in the LP, UP and HS sections, Pathanamthitta had the least attendance of 51.9%. In the higher secondary section, the highest attendance of 88.54% was recorded in Kasaragod, while Ernakulam saw the lowest attendance of 72.28%.