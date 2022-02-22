CPM worker hacked to death in Kannur, RSS men detained

By Express News Service

KANNUR: After a brief lull, politics of violence made a comeback in the district with a CPM worker being hacked to death allegedly by RSS workers in front of his house in the wee hours of Monday.

The incident occurred when Korambil Thazhekkuniyil Haridasan, 54, of Punnol, a fisherman, was returning home after work, police said. Seven BJP-RSS workers, including Thalassery municipal councillor K Lijesh, have been taken into custody.

As Haridasan entered the compound of his home, at around 1.30 am, a gang of six hiding in the dark attacked him with swords and iron rods, brother Surendran said. Hearing screams, Surendran and other relatives rushed to Haridasan’s help, but the assailants brandished swords and iron rods at them and fled the scene on two bikes.

Though Haridasan was rushed to the Thalassery cooperative hospital, he was declared brought dead. There were 20 cuts on his body and his left leg was chopped off. Haridasan is survived by mother Chithrangi, wife Mini, and daughters Chinnu and Nandana.

After postmortem examination at Kannur government medical college hospital, Pariyaram, Haridasan’s body was brought to CPM Thalassery area committee office for the party workers and supporters to pay final respects. The funeral was held in the evening at his house.

Police have recovered one sword and an iron rod from the spot. Kannur City Police Commissioner R Ilango said they have started an investigation and six teams have been formed for this. CPM observed hartal in Thalassery municipality and New Mahe panchayat to protest against the murder.

Alleging that RSS-BJP workers were behind the murder of Haridasan, CPM district secretary M V Jayarajan said, “There was no political tension or violence in Thalasserry or nearby areas. This barbaric operation was planned and executed to disturb the peaceful atmosphere in the area.” Kannur, the hotbed of political violence, remained relatively calm in the last 10 months.

The last political murder reported there was on April 7, 2021, when Youth League worker Paral Mansoor succumbed to injuries a day after being attacked allegedly by CPM men on the polling day of assembly elections.

