Girl & disciple planned Swami’s bobbitisation, searched Google for tips

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Nearly five years after the bobbitisation of Swami Gangeshananda at Pettah here, the final investigation report by the crime branch has concluded that the girl complainant conspired with her friend and Gangeshananda’s disciple Ayyappadas to cut off his genitals.

The incident took place at the girl’s house on the night of May 19, 2017. The report confirmed that the girl chopped off his genitals using the knife bought by Ayyappadas. On the day of the attack, they planned it out on a beach in Kollam and even Googled how to do cut someone’s genitals off.

The conspiracy was hatched as Gangeshananda had posed hurdles in the duo’s relationship. They had initially tried to file a case against Gangeshananda over it, the probe found. The girl, who was a law student then, had initially complained that she had attacked Gangeshananda when he tried to sexually assault her.

Based on the complaint, he was booked for rape and arrested. The girl also testified against the swami before the magistrate. However, she later changed her statement in the special court and High Court, saying she neither attacked him nor did he try to assault her sexually.

Gangeshananda, who earlier said he bobbitised himself, later alleged someone attacked him in his sleep. Two years after the incident, he lodged a complaint with the DGP alleging conspiracy by top police officials to frame him and named Ayyappadas as the prime suspect. The crime branch then launched a detailed reinvestigation into all the complaints to ascertain whether there was a conspiracy.

This led to the conclusion that the swami was attacked by the girl with the help of Ayyappadas. Scientific tests also helped the crime branch conclude that the swami’s statement of him being attacked in his sleep was false.

The agency sought legal advice from the advocate general (AG) on whether the girl and her friend could be prosecuted based on the new findings. They also sought legal advice on whether a chargesheet could be filed in the rape case against Gangeshananda.