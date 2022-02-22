STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

HC allows survivor to implead in Dileep’s plea

The survivor is the third respondent in the case.

Published: 22nd February 2022 02:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2022 02:28 AM   |  A+A-

Malayalam actor Dileep (File photo| PTI)

Malayalam actor Dileep (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The High Court on Monday permitted the survivor in the 2017 actor assault case to implead in the petition filed by actor Dileep, the eighth accused, seeking to quash the further investigation being carried out by the police.

The survivor is the third respondent in the case. “Being the de-facto complainant, I am an interested party in the instant case filed by the eighth accused seeking to quash the proceedings permitting further investigation,” she had said in her plea. 

‘Probe may be needed to verify new revelation’
Kochi: The High Court on Monday observed orally that a probe may be needed to verify if there is any truth in director Balachandrakumar’s revelation against actor Dileep. “Isn’t it (the director’s revelation) a matter to be investigated? When a witness, even if unreliable, brings out incriminating proof against an accused, shouldn’t it be probed,” asked the court.

Meanwhile, Dileep’s brother-in-law Suraj appeared before the crime branch on Monday in connection with the conspiracy to murder officers probing the actor assault case.

Dileep’s lawyer refuses to appear for interrogation
Kochi: Dileep’s lawyer B Raman Pillai on Monday refused to appear before the crime branch for interrogation in a case of influencing witnesses in the actor abduction case. In a written reply, he said he was not willing to give a statement in a fabricated case.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
High Court Assult case Dileep Actor Probe Proof
India Matters
Shifa's brother Saif at the hospital after being attacked by a mob at his father's restaurant
Karnataka: Mob allegedly targets restaurant of hijab petitioner's father; brother hurt
R Praggnanandhaa (File Photo)
Praggnanandhaa stuns world no 1 Magnus Carlsen at Airthings Masters chess
IDFC FIRST Bank MD and CEO V Vaidyanathan. (Photo | idfcfirstbank.com)
IDFC FIRST Bank CEO gifts shares worth over Rs 3.95 crore among staff 
DMK cadres celebrating party victory at DMK headquarters in Chennai on Tuesday, Feb 22, 2022. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
DMK alliance sweeps urban local body polls, AIADMK bested in Edapaddi too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp