HC allows survivor to implead in Dileep’s plea

KOCHI: The High Court on Monday permitted the survivor in the 2017 actor assault case to implead in the petition filed by actor Dileep, the eighth accused, seeking to quash the further investigation being carried out by the police.

The survivor is the third respondent in the case. “Being the de-facto complainant, I am an interested party in the instant case filed by the eighth accused seeking to quash the proceedings permitting further investigation,” she had said in her plea.

‘Probe may be needed to verify new revelation’

Kochi: The High Court on Monday observed orally that a probe may be needed to verify if there is any truth in director Balachandrakumar’s revelation against actor Dileep. “Isn’t it (the director’s revelation) a matter to be investigated? When a witness, even if unreliable, brings out incriminating proof against an accused, shouldn’t it be probed,” asked the court.

Meanwhile, Dileep’s brother-in-law Suraj appeared before the crime branch on Monday in connection with the conspiracy to murder officers probing the actor assault case.

Dileep’s lawyer refuses to appear for interrogation

Kochi: Dileep’s lawyer B Raman Pillai on Monday refused to appear before the crime branch for interrogation in a case of influencing witnesses in the actor abduction case. In a written reply, he said he was not willing to give a statement in a fabricated case.