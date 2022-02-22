STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Homage to late Indian National Congress MLA P T Thomas

In the case of Western Ghats and other matters, he took a position unacceptable to his party and front.

Published: 22nd February 2022 03:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2022 03:15 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The Legislative Assembly on Monday paid rich homage to late MLA P T Thomas. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said Thomas had a strong stand on various matters. He raised people’s issues in Parliament and assembly. In the case of the Western Ghats and other matters, he took a position unacceptable to his party and front.

He had an unconventional stand on the environment and religious matters. He stood by his convictions. “Sometimes his stands were individual-centric. But taking a stand without bothering about its acceptability made him a distinguished person,” Pinarayi Vijayan said.

Thomas believed that religion’s intervention in politics was dangerous and hence instructed to make his funeral a secular function. “You can accept or reject his words. But you couldn’t ignore him,” he said. Thomas presented issues in the House after sufficient homework. He had a difficult childhood and showed simplicity throughout his life.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Legislative Assembly MLA P T Thomas Pinarayi Vijayan INC
India Matters
Shifa's brother Saif at the hospital after being attacked by a mob at his father's restaurant
Karnataka: Mob allegedly targets restaurant of hijab petitioner's father; brother hurt
R Praggnanandhaa (File Photo)
Praggnanandhaa stuns world no 1 Magnus Carlsen at Airthings Masters chess
IDFC FIRST Bank MD and CEO V Vaidyanathan. (Photo | idfcfirstbank.com)
IDFC FIRST Bank CEO gifts shares worth over Rs 3.95 crore among staff 
DMK cadres celebrating party victory at DMK headquarters in Chennai on Tuesday, Feb 22, 2022. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
DMK alliance sweeps urban local body polls, AIADMK bested in Edapaddi too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp