MVD asks public to share photos, videos of erring motorists, vehicles

The motor vehicles department has sought the help of the public in sharing pictures and videos of motorists involved in dangerous driving with the enforcement officers. 

Published: 22nd February 2022

Image used for representational purpose only ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

The public can alert the officers if a vehicle has been modified to the extent of endangering the safety of others, if the vehicle produces heavy noise due to the replacement of silencers or its motorist is involved in dangerous driving.

The alert should be sent to the regional transport officer (Enforcement) with the details of the location. The department will maintain the confidentiality of the person sending the alerts, said a statement. The social enforcement campaign is a continuation of Operation Silence, an enforcement campaign started by MVD against vehicle modification and rash driving that have proved to be dangerous for others. 

“We have embarked on the campaign after it was found that racing, making heavy sound due to vehicle alterations and riding stunts on the road have become a major threat to the life and health of people,” said Additional Transport Commissioner Pramoj Shanker P S. The five-day campaign resulted in issuing 2,262 challans amounting to Rs 86.8 lakh in fine for various offences.

