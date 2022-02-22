STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pinarayi condemns murder, urges people not to get provoked

In the last five-and-a-half years, the CPM had lost 22 workers, of whom 16 were killed by RSS activists, said the CPM secretariat.

Published: 22nd February 2022 02:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2022 02:42 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as resentment brews within the CPM over the murder of party worker K Haridasan in Thalassery, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has urged everyone not to fall for needless provocation. Condemning the killing, the CM on Monday said those behind it would be brought to book.  

“It’s evident that the killing was deliberately planned to destroy the peaceful atmosphere in the region. Such attempts to create riots should be resisted unitedly by everyone,” he said in a Facebook post.

The CPM leadership blamed RSS for the murder. Referring to a provocative speech by BJP Thalassery mandalam president K Lijesh, the CPM state secretariat alleged that it was a murder planned by that party’s leadership. 

“The other day, Lijesh had stated that two people would be killed. The murder is part of this move. The RSS plans to create riot in the state. Two months ago, it held a week-long training for its cadre across the state. Close to 3,000 people attended. It’s suspected that those who attended the training from Thalassery are behind the murder. There should be a comprehensive probe into the RSS attacks in the state,” said the CPM. 

In the last five-and-a-half years, the CPM had lost 22 workers, of whom 16 were killed by RSS activists, said the CPM secretariat. In a statement issued here, the CPM said the party would not be intimidated by such murders and attacks.

Party state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan alleged that RSS had brought in trained people to kill CPM activist Haridasan. The DYFI state secretariat too condemned the killing.  

Comments

