Subhash Vasu in Vellappally camp again

ALAPPUZHA: After two years of rivalry, former vice-president of BDJS and SNDP Yogam Mavelikkara union president Subhash Vasu has reached the Vellappally Natesan camp again.

On Sunday, he said all allegations that he levelled against Vellappally and his family were a mistake and baseless. He said he was not a manager of the chit firm run by Gokulam Gopalan, who leads the rival group in SNDP Yogam.

He had severed all relations with Yogam, Vellappally Natesan and Thushar Vellappally in December 2019 after the crime branch booked him and SNDP Mavelikkara union for mismanagement of funds.

Following the suicide of SNDP Yogam Kanichukulangara union secretary K K Mahesan in July 2020, Subhash had alleged that Thushar had links with hawala operators and terrorists and had purchased land in Idukki using SNDP’s money and connections. On Sunday, he said Gokulam Gopalan was behind all the allegations.

