Subhash Vasu in Vellappally camp again

After two years of rivalry, former vice-president of BDJS and SNDP Yogam Mavelikkara union president Subhash Vasu has reached the Vellappally Natesan camp again. 

Published: 22nd February 2022 02:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2022 02:46 AM   |  A+A-

Thushar Vellappally (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

On Sunday, he said all allegations that he levelled against Vellappally and his family were a mistake and baseless. He said he was not a manager of the chit firm run by Gokulam Gopalan, who leads the rival group in SNDP Yogam. 

He had severed all relations with Yogam, Vellappally Natesan and Thushar Vellappally in December 2019 after the crime branch booked him and SNDP Mavelikkara union for mismanagement of funds.

Following the suicide of SNDP Yogam Kanichukulangara union secretary K K Mahesan in July 2020, Subhash had alleged that Thushar had links with hawala operators and terrorists and had purchased land in Idukki using SNDP’s money and connections. On Sunday, he said Gokulam Gopalan was behind all the allegations. 
 

