Sudhakaran blames CPM, BJP

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: CPM and BJP are two sides of the same coin when it comes to political violence, KPCC president K Sudhakaran has said. He was reacting to the murder of CPM activist Haridasan in Kannur allegedly by BJP-RSS workers.

He appealed to both parties to put an end to political killings. He also blamed the collapse of the police system as the reason for renewed political violence. He warned that the state’s law and order situation will go out of control if the order is not restored in the police force.

He alleged that CPM and BJP are “cooperative societies” that enter into an unholy alliance for electoral gains and indulge in political killings. Workers of both parties do not understand this reality, he said. He said CPM and BJP are equally responsible for the spate of political killings.

BJP denies role

Kannur: BJP district chief N Haridas on Monday denied his party’s role in the murder. “Let the police probe and find the culprits. We have nothing to do with this murder,” he said. He also said the problems in connection with the festival at Kunnol Palavayal Kooloth temple — said to be the reason for Haridasan’s murder — were created by CPM workers.

The continuation of violence in the district shows the inefficiency of police and the failure of the home department, said Kannur DCC chief Martin George. He said the law and order in the district is in disarray as two murders had taken place within a short period.