STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Two youths die as their car collides head-on with a lorry in Kottayam

Srijith and Manoj, both 33-years-old, were returning home after dropping off a relative at Kochi airport.

Published: 22nd February 2022 05:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2022 05:07 PM   |  A+A-

The mangled remains of the car.

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Two youth lost their lives after the car they were travelling collided head-on with a Taurus truck at Monipally in Kottayam on Tuesday at around 5:30 am. The friends identified as Srijith and Manoj, both 33-years-old, are Pandalam natives and were returning home after dropping off a relative at Kochi airport.

As per the police, the car, which was coming from the Nedumbassery direction, hit the Taurus head-on. The front portion of the car was damaged. The impact of the collision caused the Taurus lorry to fall into the nearby canal.

The police extracted the youths from the car after cutting open the car. Though they were rushed to the hospital, doctors declared them brought dead. The driver of the Taurus, who sustained injuries, was admitted to Kottayam Medical College Hospital. As per the police, primary investigations have revealed that the reason behind the accident was overspeeding. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sreejith and Manoj Pandalam natives returning from Kochi airport collision at Monipally in Kottayam Kottayam Medical College Hospital
India Matters
Shifa's brother Saif at the hospital after being attacked by a mob at his father's restaurant
Karnataka: Mob allegedly targets restaurant of hijab petitioner's father; brother hurt
R Praggnanandhaa (File Photo)
Praggnanandhaa stuns world no 1 Magnus Carlsen at Airthings Masters chess
IDFC FIRST Bank MD and CEO V Vaidyanathan. (Photo | idfcfirstbank.com)
IDFC FIRST Bank CEO gifts shares worth over Rs 3.95 crore among staff 
DMK cadres celebrating party victory at DMK headquarters in Chennai on Tuesday, Feb 22, 2022. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
DMK alliance sweeps urban local body polls, AIADMK bested in Edapaddi too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp