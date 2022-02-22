Two youths die as their car collides head-on with a lorry in Kottayam

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Two youth lost their lives after the car they were travelling collided head-on with a Taurus truck at Monipally in Kottayam on Tuesday at around 5:30 am. The friends identified as Srijith and Manoj, both 33-years-old, are Pandalam natives and were returning home after dropping off a relative at Kochi airport.

As per the police, the car, which was coming from the Nedumbassery direction, hit the Taurus head-on. The front portion of the car was damaged. The impact of the collision caused the Taurus lorry to fall into the nearby canal.

The police extracted the youths from the car after cutting open the car. Though they were rushed to the hospital, doctors declared them brought dead. The driver of the Taurus, who sustained injuries, was admitted to Kottayam Medical College Hospital. As per the police, primary investigations have revealed that the reason behind the accident was overspeeding.