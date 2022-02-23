Curbs on Kerala vehicles at Mulli checkpost

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: The checkpost at Mulli, Attappadi, has been closed by the forest department of Tamil Nadu. Only officials of the Tamil Nadu forest department and KSEB personnel have been allowed entry.

Hundreds of tourists from Malabar area choose the route through Mulli to reach Manjoor and Ooty. Tourists alleged that only vehicles from Kerala are being blocked. Meanwhile, officials with the Tamil Nadu forest department said they have decided to impose curbs owing to wild animal menace, which poses a threat to passengers along the stretch.