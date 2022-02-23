Ex-DGP Sreelekha didn’t raise harassment charges while in service: Pinarayi

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Commenting on former DGP Sreelekha’s remarks during a recent TV interview that women police officers in the state faced workplace harassment from their male colleagues, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told assembly on Tuesday that she did not raise any such issue while she was in service.

Pinarayi was responding to a question by former home minister Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan. During the interview to a private TV channel, Sreelekha said woman police officials face workplace harassment from senior male colleagues. Without naming anyone, she accused senior police officers and police associations for the same.

“There is nothing wrong in commenting about her wishes. But she did not approach the respective governments raising this issue during her service,” Pinarayi said. He pointed out that Sreelekha was in service when Thiruvanchoor was the home minister. “She did not inform anyone about her bad experience. Only she can bring more clarity on this.

At the same time she had (aired) many wishes (in the interview). These are the desires of any police officer and therefore she should not be blamed for that,” he said. When Thiruvanchoor alleged that women police officers are being harassed by seniors at certain police stations, the chief minister said he was not aware of such incidents. Pinarayi said the government is committed to ensure justice for all police officers in the state.