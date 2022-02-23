STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Ex-DGP Sreelekha didn’t raise harassment charges while in service: Pinarayi

Pinarayi was responding to a question by former home minister Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan.

Published: 23rd February 2022 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2022 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

Former Kerala state DGP R Sreelekha (Photo| EPS)

Former Kerala state DGP R Sreelekha (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Commenting on former DGP Sreelekha’s remarks during a recent TV interview that women police officers in the state faced workplace harassment from their male colleagues, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told assembly on Tuesday that she did not raise any such issue while she was in service. 

Pinarayi was responding to a question by former home minister Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan. During the interview to a private TV channel, Sreelekha said woman police officials face workplace harassment from senior male colleagues. Without naming anyone, she accused senior police officers and police associations for the same. 

“There is nothing wrong in commenting about her wishes. But she did not approach the respective governments raising this issue during her service,” Pinarayi said. He pointed out that Sreelekha was in service when Thiruvanchoor was the home minister. “She did not inform anyone about her bad experience. Only she can bring more clarity on this.

At the same time she had (aired) many wishes (in the interview). These are the desires of any police officer and therefore she should not be blamed for that,” he said. When Thiruvanchoor alleged that women police officers are being harassed by seniors at certain police stations, the chief minister said he was not aware of such incidents. Pinarayi said the government is committed to ensure justice for all police officers in the state.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sreelekha Pinarayi Vijayan IPS officer harassment
India Matters
Dematerialised ‘Yogi’ materialises in ‘holy’ Seychelles
Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
ED raids NCP minister Nawab Malik residence, takes him for questioning
An old photograph of a younger Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba Gandhi | Express
'Mahatma Gandhi opposed veil, but would’ve supported girls’ choice on hijab'
For representational purposes
Bengaluru: Covid+ woman delivers 500-gm premature baby; mom, child back home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp