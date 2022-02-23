STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kayamkulam MLA’s FB post on dip in vote share: CPM to seek explanation

A controversy has erupted after Kayamkulam MLA U Prathibha blamed some local CPM leaders for the decrease in vote share during the last assembly election.

Published: 23rd February 2022 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2022 04:14 PM

CPM leader and Kayamkulam MLA U Prathibha

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA:  A controversy has erupted after Kayamkulam MLA U Prathibha blamed some local CPM leaders for the decrease in vote share during the last assembly election. Angered by her attack, the CPM district committee has sought an explanation from MLA for her post.

Party Kayamkulam area committee had complained to the state leadership about the Facebook post.  In her post, Prathibha said the party district meeting had discussed the decrease in vote share  in Ambalappuzha assembly constituency, but it did not analyse the dip seen vote share in  Kayamkulam. 

“Those who conspired against me got away scot-free. I was not popular among some of the party leaders, but workers and people supported me and helped win the election. A local correspondent of a daily, who tried to defeat me, is now the member of a hospital management committee. He has the blessings of local leaders. I do not believe the party belongs to one or a few leaders. It’s time the leaders who engaged in conspiracy will be thrown into the dustbin,” she wrote in her Facebook post.

However, CPM Kayamkulam area committee leaders rejected MLA’s allegations. “It’s a fact that LDF’s vote share had increased in the assembly constituency,” a leader said, requesting anonymity.

