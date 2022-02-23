Leaders’ meet, FB posts and more: Are IUML, CPM set for alliance?

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Speculations about prospects of a CPM-IUML ‘tactical alliance’ in the state have resurfaced after nearly two decades with reports of a meeting former minister K T Jaleel had with his bête noir and senior Muslim League leader P K Kunhalikutty. CPM central committee member and former finance minister Dr T M Thomas Issac’s Facebook post eulogizing Kunhalikutty also seems to point towards such a bonding between the two parties.

A strategic tie-up between CPM and IUML was hotly debated over two decades ago, which had fizzled out after the intervention of some IUML leaders who were against such a political formation. The allegation of molestation of a Muslim woman in Nadapuram and the consequent violence in 2001 prevented the two parties from pursuing the talks further. But the Facebook posts of Jaleel and Isaac have once again ignited talks that both parties are cosying up to each other.

However, Kunhalikutty dismissed the speculations as “baseless”. Jaleel, in his Facebook post on Sunday, asserted that the duty of all people who are worried over the present situation in the country is to strengthen the left forces. Curiously, Jaleel also attached his photos with the IUML leaders including E T Muhammad Basheer and Abdusamad Samadani besides Kunhalikutty.

“Left is the platform where the secularists and the minorities can repose their faith at a time when the majority communalism is wreaking havoc,” Jaleel said. “Realising this, many from the oppressed minorities and backward sections of the society are moving to the left. This will be strengthened and will reach its culmination in the future.”

He predicted that in near future fascists will be on one side and all anti-fascists will align with the forces led by CPM. “Such an eventuality will be a reality soon and Kerala will show the example for India.”

Kunhalikutty rubbishes speculation about IUML

In his post, Isaac praised Kunhalikutty for the role he played in the implementation of the People’s Plan Programme in Malappuram district. Recalling the IUML leader’s contribution as the municipal chairman and minister, Isaac said Kunhalikutty was at the forefront of bringing development for Malappuram district. Isaac said Kunhalikutty’s service was roped in when there were some issues related to the handbook prepared for the training of the volunteers of the programme.

Isaac too shared some photographs of important functions of the IUML leader. Kunhalikutty told reporters in the presence of Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan that speculations about IUML warming up towards CPM is baseless.

“There’s no basis for such speculations. The Indian Union Muslim League will firmly remain with the UDF. The IUML’s attempt is to strengthen the UDF. The League had sought people’s mandate as part of the UDF.” Referring to Isaac’s Facebook post, he the CPM leader “was just narrating history. There’s no politics behind it. The UDF has always been constructive in its approach. The Muslim League will stand firmly behind the UDF. People have voted for us to strengthen the UDF.” Sources said Jaleel met Kunhalikutty at Kuttippuram around one month ago with the knowledge of the CPM leadership.

hough Kunhalikutty was more worried about the charges of irregularities at the AR Nagar bank, political issues did come up at the discussion. Such a bonding also is in line with CPM’s apparent transition from a party focussing on class struggle to the one preferring to bank on good governance to reap political benefits.

A poll pact with IUML will be a great help for the CPM which is dreaming of ruling Kerala in the manner it ruled West Bengal. It was the staunch opposition from V S Achuthanandan that poured cold water on the chances of an IUML-CPM alliance. But such a scenario does not exist in the party now.

But it will not be easy for Kunhalikutty to wean the party away from the UDF and to take it to the communist camp. There is a strong section in the party that is engaged in the campaign that communism poses great threat to Islam. Leaders like M K Muneer and K M Shaji will not easily give in before Kunhalikutty’s game plan.

