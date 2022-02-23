Pinarayi’s fear of verdicts led to Lok Ayukta ordinance: VD Satheesan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The LDF government is attempting to weaken the powers of the Lok Ayukta through an ordinance as it is fearful of the outcome of the four cases against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan that are before the anti-corruption watchdog, said Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan in the assembly on Tuesday. Satheesan’s allegation came ahead of an Opposition walkout to protest against denial of permission by the speaker for an adjournment motion to discuss the implications of the promulgation of an ordinance to amend the Lok Ayukta Act.

Satheesan asked the CM why he was so fearful of the outcome of Lok Ayukta cases. He also alleged that Pinarayi, who once praised the virtues of the anti-corruption watchdog in an article, has now brought out an ordinance to make it toothless. Besides, former minister K T Jaleel has been tasked with tarnishing the reputation of the Lok Ayukta that was appointed by an LDF government. “It is fear that rules the CM,” Satheesan said.

The leader of Opposition said the government has not responded as to why it was in a hurry to promulgate the ordinance on the eve of the commencement of the assembly session. Satheesan said no discussion was held in the cabinet or within the LDF prior to the move. Satheesan also trained his guns on Law Minister P Rajeeve for calling the Lok Ayukta Act unconstitutional.

He reminded that only the court has the authority to examine the constitutional validity of a legislation. Earlier, giving notice to discuss the matter through an adjournment motion, Peravoor MLA Sunny Joseph said the amendment made to the Lok Ayukta Act lacked sincerity and was only aimed at removing the tooth and nail from the anti-corruption watchdog. Rajeeve defended the amendment, saying it was proposed after legal opinion from the advocate general that Section 14 of the Act was against Article 164 of the Constitution.