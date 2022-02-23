Quit or sue me: KT Jaleel to Lok Ayukta Cyriac Joseph

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Former minister and LDF MLA KT Jaleel on Tuesday challenged Lok Ayukta Justice Cyriac Joseph to either quit the post or initiate legal action against him as he had levelled a barrage of allegations against the retired Supreme Court judge.

“Shocking revelations about the interference by Justice Cyriac Joseph in Sister Abhaya murder case have come to light. Dr S Malini of the forensic science laboratory, Bangalore testified before the CBI about the visit of Cyriac Joseph to the lab to enquire about the narcoanalysis test performed on the two priests and a nun accused in the case.

“Fr Thomas Kottoor, who was punished in the case, is a close relative of Cyriac Joseph. Though the incident took place in 2009, he has not uttered a word on these allegations. His effort is to fill the void with silence.

“If he has any respect left towards the judicial system, I ask him to quit. If not, let him sue me and others who levelled the allegations,” he told reporters in the assembly complex. “If all these were not true, why didn’t he initiate action against me, Jomon, Dr Malini and former CBI SP Nandakumar Nair who had recorded Malini’s statement?” Jaleel asked.