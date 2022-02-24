Kerala Cabinet approves OBC status for Nadar Christians

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has decided to include Nadar Christians in the Other Backward Classes (OBC) list. The OBC status is applicable to Nadar Christians except for the SIUC (South India United Church) members.

The cabinet has decided to bring an amendment to the Kerala State and Subordinate Service Rules, 1958, to make the OBC status effective from August 15, 2021. The government issued an order to include all Nadar Christians excluding SIUC in the OBC list on February 6, 2021.

However, the High Court stayed the order after it was challenged on the contention that the government had no such powers. However, the government took a fresh decision after Parliament passed the 127th constitution amendment bill granting powers to the states to include backward communities in the OBC list.