Kerala HC order on headload work wrong: CITU

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after the tussle between a hardware shop owner and headload workers affiliated to CITU at Mathamangalam in Kannur was resolved amicably, CITU state president Anathalavattom Anandan said the High Court order obtained by the shop owner to facilitate loading and unloading work by his employees was not applicable to the trade union.

“It is a violation of the constitutional provision that guarantees right to work to every citizen” he said during a presser. The owner of the hardware shop at Mathamangalam moved HC as headload workers didn’t allow his employees to unload materials. He had tried to employ own workers as per a clause in Kerala Investment Promotion and Facilitation Act of 2018. The HC upheld his argument and ordered to provide labour card to his employees registered by him so that they could do the work. This led to a violent protest by CITU workers and closure of the shop.

“The HC said anyone who has eligibility and health shouldn’t be denied the job to do loading and unloading. How many lawyers are qualified to sit on the chairs now occupied by these judges? Will they allow them to sit there? What if they (the lawyers) say you people had sat there for quite long and now it is our turn? This verdict is wrong and we don’t accept that,” said Anathalavattom.