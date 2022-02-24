Kerala HC upholds Kannur varsity VC’s reappointment

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Giving a relief to the state government amid its spat with Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, the High Court on Wednesday upheld the reappointment of Gopinath Ravindran as the vice-chancellor of Kannur University.

A division bench dismissed an appeal filed by varisty senate member Premachandran Keezhoth and academic council member Shino P Jose against a single judge’s verdict that ratified the reappointment. The bench said the reappointment was in accordance with law, and so, the incumbent VC could never be said to be a usurper to the post.

The reappointment of Gopinath soon after the end of his first four-year term became a political hot potato when the governor alleged that he was forced to sign the order due to intense political pressure. He also shot off a letter to the chief minister expressing his displeasure.

The government faced further embarrassment when a letter written by Higher Education Minister R Bindu to the governor urging him to reappoint Gopinath came out. Bindu defended it claiming that she had written the letter as the pro-chancellor of state universities. Later, Lok Ayukta gave clean chit to Bindu dismissing a nepotism plea filed by Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala.

In their petition, Premachandran and Shinto argued the single judge went wrong in holding that for reappointment, there was no need to constitute a selection committee.But the division bench clarified that an incumbent VC is eligible for reappointment after the completion of first four-year term.

The bench also observed that for reappointment, the 60-year age limit, as stipulated under section 10(9) of the Kannur University Act 1996 would not come into play. This is because the age limit is prescribed for the appointment and not for reappointment.