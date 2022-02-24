STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
LDF built corridor for goondas, not industries, UDF says in Assembly

IUML MLA says no dist free from political violence, CM says situation was worse in UDF rule

Published: 24th February 2022 06:26 AM

Opposition leader VD Satheesan.

Opposition leader VD Satheesan.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Taking on the government over political killings, the UDF on Wednesday alleged that the Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF regime, which failed to build an industrial corridor, has instead built a goonda corridor. “No district has been exempted from political violence,” IUML MLA N Shamsudeen said in the assembly while moving the notice for an adjournment motion on the rising political killings in the state. 

He said bomb manufacturing resembles a cottage industry in northern Malabar and the intelligence wing has failed to report it. “RSS and CPM are making bombs. The special branch has been a failure,” he said.  
Opposition Leader VD Satheesan flayed CPM’s interference in the functioning of police and said party secretaries were appointing district police chiefs.

“CPM district secretaries are appointing SPs, area secretaries appointing SHOs,” he said. He also came down on CPM for its alleged hobnobbing with communal parties and said while Korambil Haridas was hacked by BJP, CPM was busy buying votes from the party in Kumbla. “CPM workers murder political rivals more gruesomely than international terrorists. Mr CM, you have failed to protect the life and property of people,” he said.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the police department had taken strong action against political murders and violence in the state and since the second LDF government came to power, 73 people were arrested for their involvement in six political murders reported during the period.

He also blamed UDF, BJP and SDPI  for the political violence, saying UDF has joined hands with communal forces to disrupt law and order in the state. He also said 35 political murders took place during the UDF regime from 2011-16 compared to 26 in the first LDF government from 2016-2021.

Haridasan murder probe on right track: Police
Kannur: The investigation into the murder of CPM worker Haridasan of Punnol is going in the right direction, said North Zone IG Ashok Yadav. Speaking to reporters after a high-level meeting of police officers here on Wednesday, he said that the investigation team has gathered some crucial information regarding the murder. “Since the investigation is  not over, I can’t divulge more details,” he said. “The police have been trying hard to arrest all people directly involved in the murder. We have come to know that all people involved in this case are BJP workers,” he said. He also said that more arrests will take place in the coming days. Kannur Range DIG Rahul R Nair, Kannur city police commissioner R Ilango and assistant commissioner of police P P Sadanandan too participated in the high-level meeting of police officials.

