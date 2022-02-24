Opposition boycotts Kerala Assembly after plea to discuss gold smuggling case rejected 

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Assembly on Thursday witnessed dramatic scenes as opposition Congress-led UDF staged a banner protest demanding a discussion on the recent controversial disclosure by gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh and later boycotted the proceedings after their plea was rejected by the Speaker.

Though they tried to seek notice for an adjournment motion during the zero hour demanding a reply from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Speaker M B Rajesh objected to its presentation saying the issue was pending before various courts.

Irked over his stand, the UDF members rose from their seats raising slogans and trooped into the well of the House and displayed a banner which read 'the CM should break his silence over the infamous smuggling case'.

Though the Speaker repeatedly asked them to go back to their respective seats and not to gather in front of his dais, they paid no heed to his directions, following which a visibly annoyed Rajesh went out of the hall.

The unfazed opposition was not ready to backtrack from their demand even when the House resumed after half and hour and they finally announced their boycott.

The UDF legislators later staged a protest sitting at the portal of the Assembly complex and raised slogans against the Speaker and the Chief Minister.

Before leaving the hall, Leader of Opposition, V D Satheens said though they did not want to stall or boycott the proceeding, they were forced to do so as their democratic rights were denied by the Speaker and the ruling front, and they could not agree with the undemocratic norms.

Interestingly, Vijayan, while taking part in a debate on the motion of thanks to the Governor's address later, criticised the opposition and said they tried to create controversies raising several issues against the government including the gold smuggling case.

He said even after the investigation by the central agencies with the support of the BJP, two questions were still remaining unanswered.

"The first question was who had smuggled the gold and the second one for whom it was brought here illegally. There is no answer to these questions even now. The Congress is not interested in seeking answers to these questions. The UDF is trying to tarnish the image of the government using the issue," Vijayan told the assembly.

The recent sensational disclosure by gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh had triggered a political row in Kerala as opposition parties charged that the Chief Minister's office was aware of the alleged smuggling of the yellow metal through the diplomatic channel and even critical intelligence inputs were misused for anti-national activities.

Suresh had told the media that an audio clip by her, circulated at a time when she was jailed claiming there was pressure upon her to say the name of the Chief Minister in the smuggling case, was a pre-scripted one.

She also said that it was recorded in a mobile phone handed over to her via a woman police constable when she was in the custody of Enforcement Directorate and alleged that M Sivasankar, the CM's former principal secretary and an accused in the case, was behind the incident.