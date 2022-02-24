STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Will continue try for consensus with TN for new dam in Mullaperiyar: Kerala government

Minister for Water Resources, Roshy Augustine told the Assembly that water for Tamil Nadu and safety for Kerala was the proclaimed stand of the state government in the Mullaperiyar issue.

Published: 24th February 2022 01:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2022 03:04 PM   |  A+A-

Mullaperiyar Dam

Mullaperiyar Dam (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala government on Thursday said it could not reach a consensus with neighbouring Tamil Nadu so far on the construction of a new dam in Mullaperiyar though it was one of its long-term demands and the matter would be raised again during the upcoming Chief Ministers' meeting.

Minister for Water Resources, Roshy Augustine told the Assembly that water for Tamil Nadu and safety for Kerala was the proclaimed stand of the state government in the Mullaperiyar issue.

"Though we put forward the topic of the construction of the new dam in the secretary level meetings and the Chief Minister's meeting earlier, it failed to reach a consensus.

The Kerala government has taken initiative to conduct a detailed discussion in this regard in the upcoming meeting of the Chief Ministers of the two states and arrive at an agreement which is acceptable to both parties," he said.

A detailed project outline was being prepared for constructing a new dam in Mullaperiyar ensuring that there would be no decrease in the existing amount of water drawn by Tamil Nadu and guaranteeing safety of the people of Kerala, he said during the question hour session.

Based on the conditional nod given by the Union Ministry of Environment and Forest for the environmental impact study in 2018, Terms of References had been fixed and a Hyderabad-based company prepared a draft report after collecting details.

After making necessary modifications and corrections, the company has been directed to submit the final report to obtain environmental clearance, he added.

Built in 1895, the Mullaperiyar dam is a bone of contention between Tamil Nadu, which owns and operates it, and Kerala where it is located.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala government Mullaperiyar Mullaperiyar Dam Tamil Nadu
India Matters
People gather at The Memorial of Victims of Communism to mark the European Day of Remembrance for Victims of Stalinism and Nazism, also known as Black Ribbon Day, in Tallinn, Estonia. (Photo | AP)
Ukraine attack leaves Baltics wondering: Are we next?
Image used for representational purposes only (File Photo)
40 per cent may switch jobs in 2021; hybrid mode key
Kerala High Court. (File photo)
WhatsApp group admins not liable for objectionable posts by members: Kerala HC
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Bengaluru woman’s campaign tastes success, Karnataka to focus on maternal mental health

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp