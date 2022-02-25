71 per cent emigrants who returned due to Covid crisis yet to find jobs

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Around three-fourths of the migrant workers from Kerala, who had to come back due to the Covid crisis, are yet to find an occupation here, says a study commissioned by the Centre for Development Studies (CDS) here.

Nine out of 10 returnees prefer to go back to a foreign country as they believe they can find a regular job there and save a decent sum only abroad.

The study titled ‘Covid Pandemic and Exodus of Keralite Emigrant Workers from the Gulf’ led by economist B A Prakash found that 71% of the returnees have not found any job yet. The rest work as casual labourers, autorickshaw drivers or small-time traders. The findings were presented at the ‘Conference on Kerala and the World Economy’ organised by CDS on Thursday.

A total of 404 returnees belonging to six panchayats and five municipalities in Kannur, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Pathanamthitta and Thiruvananthapuram districts were interviewed for the study.

Those who had worked in Saudi Arabia were affected the most as 50% of the returnees were from that country. While 19% were from the UAE, 11% were from Qatar, 7% each were from Oman and Bahrain and 6% from Kuwait.

Another finding is that 54% of the returnees came back on leave during Covid and had hoped to go back once the situation got better. Nearly one-third of the returnees lost their jobs due to the closure of companies and business units.

Most of the returnees had worked in the Gulf countries for more than 10 years and they were unsure of returning to the country in which they worked.

Prakash said that 80% of returnees from Saudi Arabia, including those who came on leave, would not get an opportunity to go back. “It is not because of the Covid crisis alone.

Saudi Arabia has been following Nitaqat or nationalisation policy since 2011. The vision 2030 project also aims to reduce dependence on migrant workers. In addition, there is a steep increase in resident fee, work permit, and resident renewal fees,” he said. The study estimated that 14.71 lakh Keralites had returned due to a Covid-induced crisis and at least 3.32 lakh of them would stay back here.

ECONOMIC IMPACT OF REVERSE MIGRATION

About half of the returnees used to send an average amount of Rs 12,000 to Rs 20,000 per month to their families

One-fifth of returnees used to send more than Rs 20,000 per month. The families received an income ranging between Rs 1.47 lakh and Rs 2.32 lakh per annum.

More than one-fifth of the returnees belonged to poor or BPL households. 57% of the households possessed an area of land less than 10 cents.

The return of the sample emigrants has resulted in a total stoppage of the remittance and shattered the finances of their households

