Actor assault: CB seeks more time for further probe

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The crime branch on Thursday informed the Kerala High Court that it required at least three months to complete the further investigation in the 2017 actor abduction and sexual assault case and submit an additional report before the trial court.

The crime branch made the submission on a petition filed by actor Dileep against the further investigation in the case. Meanwhile, the counsel for the survivor, opposing the plea, said if Dileep is so confident that the allegations are false and fabricated, then let further probe be carried out so that the truth comes out.

Senior advocate B Raman Pillai appearing for Dileep said DySP Baiju Paulose had hired director P Balachandrakumar to make a statement against Dileep and, thereafter, invented false stories when he realised that the trial in the 2017 case before the sessions judge was not proceeding in his favour.

Balachandrakumar disclosed that Dileep had conspired to murder the officers who investigated the 2017 case and produced certain voice clips as well. These are false allegations levelled since the prosecution had failed to find material against Dileep in the sexual assault case.

Director-General of Prosecution T A Shaji said when the crime branch has found new evidence, it is bound to carry out further investigation and find the veracity of the same. Dileep’s counsel said Balachandrakumar had initially sent a representation to the chief minister before making his disclosures on a TV news channel. These were all a part of fabricating an alibi.

The court said if it was a concocted story, it was highly unlikely for the person to approach the CM. “I think it would have been much easier (for him) to go directly to the SHO. According to you (Dileep), this is a well-planned story by a probe officer and his team. If so, why did that person send a representation to the CM one month before? It was unnecessary if it was concocted,” said the court.

Dileep’s counsel replied that it was a planned move, to which the court said, “It shows the faith of a layman in the chief minister of Kerala.”