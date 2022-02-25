Govt’s continuity helps in taking forward long-term projects: Pinarayi

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The LDF government remaining in power will help in implementing long-term development projects, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in the assembly on Thursday.

“What was the situation earlier? Whenever a government completed the planning of a development project, it would be election time. The incumbent dispensation would change, and the plans would be dropped. People have put an end to that. Through their experience, they realised the government’s loyalty and commitment,” he said. Pinarayi was replying to the discussion on the motion of thanks to the governor’s address in the assembly.

The government has set different time-frames for the completion of short- and long-term projects, development projects, and welfare programmes. The ongoing 100-day programme is part of the plan to divide the five-year tenure into different portions and complete specific projects in each portion. The 100-day programme and the first anniversary of the current government will coincide, he said.

Pinarayi alleged that Congress and the BJP were united in opposing the government’s development projects. “There is an illicit tie-up between the right-wing parties to sabotage development. This is similar to the illicit alliance that tried to sabotage the land reforms during 1957-59,” he said.

“Earlier, the right-wing parties were united because they feared a progressive change in the social relations in Kerala. Now, they are worried because they fear they would lose ground when development projects like the K-Rail are implemented,” he said. The ‘people’s conventions’ announced by the state Congress against K-Rail show the alliance between right-wing parties to oppose the government’s development activities, he said.