Ruckus in house over Swapna’s revelations on gold smuggling

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Assembly witnessed unruly scenes on Thursday when UDF MLAs staged a protest near the speaker’s dais over the gold smuggling case. They moved into the well of the assembly after Speaker B Rajesh denied the notice for an adjournment motion.

Opposition MLAs demanded that the house should suspend its activities to discuss the case in the wake of fresh revelations by Swapna Suresh, an accused, against M Sivasankar, former principal secretary to the chief minister.

The Speaker denied the notice on the ground that the case was subjudice and investigation is underway. Opposition members, who were not satisfied with the ruling, entered the well to protest. The Speaker did not relent even after the Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan pointed out that the house has discussed the solar scam several times when it was under investigation.

UDF MLAs resumed their protest when the house continued with the day’s proceedings and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan started responding to a submission. They displayed a banner that asked the CM to end his silence over the smuggling case and covered the dais of the Speaker.

When LDF MLAs also entered the well, the Speaker suspended the house for half an hour and left the chair. UDF MLAs continued their protest outside the house with the banner. Satheesan told reporters that the ruling party was stifling the protest with their brute majority.

“While the government is trying to frame Swapna, it has taken no steps on her revelations. The same government had sought a CBI inquiry based on the statements of the accused in the case. While they punished Jacob Thomas for writing a book but offered to support Sivasankar. This government believes in two kinds of justice,” he said. He said CM was scared of Swapna’s recent revelations.

Replying to submission, Pinarayi hit out at the Opposition for slandering. “The Opposition is not interested in finding the truth about two crucial questions in the case. There is no answer yet on who brought the gold and for whom,” he said.