STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Ruckus in house over Swapna’s revelations on gold smuggling

Assembly witnessed unruly scenes on Thursday when UDF MLAs staged a protest near the speaker’s dais over the gold smuggling case.

Published: 25th February 2022 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2022 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

Swapna Suresh, Sarith P S and Sandeep Nair being brought to the Special Court for Prevention of Money Laundering Act cases in Kochi on Tuesday.(Photo | EPS, A Sanesh)

Swapna Suresh, Sarith P S and Sandeep Nair being brought to the Special Court for Prevention of Money Laundering Act cases in Kochi on Tuesday.(Photo | EPS, A Sanesh)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Assembly witnessed unruly scenes on Thursday when UDF MLAs staged a protest near the speaker’s dais over the gold smuggling case. They moved into the well of the assembly after Speaker B Rajesh denied the notice for an adjournment motion.

Opposition MLAs demanded that the house should suspend its activities to discuss the case in the wake of fresh revelations by Swapna Suresh, an accused, against M Sivasankar, former principal secretary to the chief minister.

The Speaker denied the notice on the ground that the case was subjudice and investigation is underway. Opposition members, who were not satisfied with the ruling, entered the well to protest. The Speaker did not relent even after the Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan pointed out that the house has discussed the solar scam several times when it was under investigation. 

UDF MLAs resumed their protest when the house continued with the day’s proceedings and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan started responding to a submission. They displayed a banner that asked the CM to end his silence over the smuggling case and covered the dais of the Speaker.

When LDF MLAs also entered the well, the Speaker suspended the house for half an hour and left the chair. UDF MLAs continued their protest outside the house with the banner. Satheesan told reporters that the ruling party was stifling the protest with their brute majority.

“While the government is trying to frame Swapna, it has taken no steps on her revelations. The same government had sought a CBI inquiry based on the statements of the accused in the case. While they punished Jacob Thomas for writing a book but offered to support Sivasankar. This government believes in two kinds of justice,” he said. He said CM was scared of Swapna’s recent revelations.

Replying to submission, Pinarayi hit out at the Opposition for slandering. “The Opposition is not interested in finding the truth about two crucial questions in the case. There is no answer yet on who brought the gold and for whom,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UDF Protest Gold Smuggling Case M Sivasankar Swapna Suresh
India Matters
Russia President Vladimir Putin (Photo | AP)
By invading Ukraine, Vladimir Putin loses allies in eastern Europe
Damaged radar, a vehicle and equipment are seen at a Ukrainian military facility outside Mariupol, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER: What to know as Russia attacks Ukraine
Image used for representational purpose only.
Bitcoin falls below USD 35,000 as Russia-Ukraine war intensifies
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Bengaluru woman's campaign on mental health during pregnancy tastes success

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp