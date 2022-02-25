STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tortured kid’s mother and grandmom attempt suicide

Hospital authorities said the incident took place around 1am. Both of them received medical aid on time and are now out of danger, they said.

Published: 25th February 2022 05:30 AM

Image used for representational purposes. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The mother and the maternal grandmother of the two-and-a-half-year-old girl, who is undergoing treatment in the ICU of Kolenchery Medical College Hospital for fractures and wounds, tried to end their lives in the hospital in the wee hours of Thursday.

Hospital authorities said the incident took place around 1 am. Both of them received medical aid on time and are now out of danger, they said. “The kid’s mother went to the washroom but did not return to the corridor outside the ICU ward, where bystanders wait, even after half an hour."

"Sensing something wrong, the security guard asked her to open the door. When she did, the guard and others saw that she had slit her wrists. She collapsed within a minute,” said a source in the hospital. The source said the staff member who went to inform the grandmother of the incident found the latter with a cut on the neck.  “They were rushed to the casualty,” said a source.

The girl’s father said the child, who had been removed from ventilator support on Tuesday, was showing signs of recovery. “She was given food in liquid form and a small quantity of milk. She is slowly recovering,” he said. Meanwhile, the Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights officials on Thursday visited the child at the hospital.  

Commission chairman K V Manoj and district child welfare officer Sini KS visited the child, and enquired about her health condition with the doctors, a release said.

Aunt’s partner traced
The police have traced Antony Tijin, the partner of the girl’s aunt, from a neighbouring state. He will be brought to Kochi soon. The girl’s father had alleged that Antony is a drug addict and may have assaulted the kid.

However, the police said they could not take Antony into custody as they have not registered a case against him. “We will record Antony’s statement. He has refuted the father’s allegations,” said an officer.

