CPM state meet to discuss route map for creating ‘Nava Kerala’

Draft underlines party’s shift in policy, prioritising good governance eyeing electoral gains

Published: 26th February 2022 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2022 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Pinaryai Vijayan lays the foundation stone of the new office building of the CPM state committee in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday. | Express

By Anil S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM has drawn up a draft route map for creating a new Kerala and the party’s role in it. The document, detailing a 360-degree view, will be presented for detailed discussion in the party state conference slated to begin in Kochi on March 1. The paper is in line with the shift in the party’s policy and outlook, prioritising development and good governance over class struggle to reap electoral benefits.

The document, along with the party’s organisational report, will form the crux for detailed discussions during the state meet. Continuity in power is obviously one target of the exercise. In addition, it aims at propelling the party’s onward movement. What makes it all the more notable is its structure, relevance and timing. It is after more than six decades that such an initiative comes from a Communist Party. In 1956, the undivided Communist Party’s state conference in Thrissur published a document on Kerala’s future development. Later, the 1957 EMS government formulated its developmental and governance policies based on this document.

Sources said the document will be made public after the discussions in the state conference and subjected to vetting by a democratic process. Opinions of experts, prominent personalities and the public in general on the paper will be collated. It will also be presented for discussions within the LDF before being given the CPM’s final stamp of approval. The attempt is hence to make it an authentic draft for Kerala’s future development.

Though the document has continuity in governance for CPM as one of its targets, it won’t limit itself just to that, said a senior leader. “This time around, the party has decided to bring out two documents - in addition to the work report, there will be a second document on the party’s role in the creation of new Kerala.” “More focus on developing the knowledge economy, production sectors, augmenting infrastructure and creation of job opportunities is the path forward - and that is the what the document aims at,”  confirmed another senior leader.

Political observer N M Pearson termed it a welcome move though he added the document would serve its real purpose only if suggestions from lower factions and public are incorporated while finalising the document. “It’s of course a positive step by the party. There has for long been no proper course-corrective process happening in the party per se. Rather than giving its nod for an already-finalised document, it should include suggested modifications from the rank and file,” he said.

However, Left commentator Appukkutta Valikkunnu insists that the new document will end up being a mere reflection of solely the ‘Pinarayi’ style of governance. “This document cannot be compared to that of EMS, as he had envisioned a state based on decentralisation. Total decentralisation of power and governance was the crux of his vision of formulating local governments. But currently, it is however based on total centralisation of power on a few chosen leaders. The new document too would have a developmental perspective in tune with the ‘Pinarayi’ regime,” he said.

Comments

