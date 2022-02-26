K Sudhakaran’s ‘spy’ gatecrashes Cantonment House, upsets Satheesan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The honeymoon of Congress state president K Sudhakaran and Opposition leader VD Satheesan seems to have ended earlier than expected as distrust is growing fast between the two leaders. The surprise inspection at Cantonment House, official residence of the opposition leader here, late night on Thursday brought to fore the divide which both leaders had badly tried to keep under wraps.

According to sources in the Congress, Sudhakaran deputed KPCC general secretary in charge of organisation T U Radhakrishnan to visit Satheesan as he got information that a meeting of group leaders was happening at Cantonment House on Thursday night.

Around 10 leaders, who were associated with ‘A’ and ‘I’ groups earlier, met in the presence of Satheesan to discuss the forthcoming party reorganisation at the district level. Sources said Sudhakaran had a suspicion that Satheesan was trying to forge a new group.

On Friday, Satheesan denied any group meeting at his place but said leaders were present there. He said as the party reorganisation process is going on at the district level, leaders used to come to Thiruvananthapuram to meet the KPCC president. He said some of them visited him late as assembly was in session. It is learnt that Satheesan is upset over the move of Sudhakaran and he would convey his concern to the national leadership.

Sources close to Sudhakaran said the KPCC leadership is determined not to allow group activities in the state. “Moreover, the campaign led by Satheesan and Sudhakaran was focused on eliminating groups. Similar meetings to revive groups were held in some other districts. Hence, the leadership was vigilant,” said a senior Congress leader.

The inordinate delay in finalising DCC office-bearers has also worried Sudhakaran. The final list was supposed to have come out this week, but the announcement got delayed as the leaders were yet to reach a consensus.

Sudhakaran, according to a leader, nurtures a feeling that he doesn’t get enough support in the exercise from senior leaders. The KPCC president is also gearing up to give a report to the central leadership about the recent developments.

On Saturday, G Parameswara, AICC observer for organisational poll, will reach here for discussions regarding the organisational elections. Recent developments will be brought to his notice by leaders who will be meeting him.

Congress state chief denies charge

K Sudhakaran denied the allegation and termed media reports as ‘baseless’. “I haven’t authorised anyone to carry out an inspection at the residence of the opposition leader. The leaders who met Satheesan had met me too. How can that be termed a group meeting?” Sudhakaran asked reporters here. He said the leadership is going ahead united and attempts to divide leaders won’t succeed.