Six murders in one month send shock waves in Trivandrum

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The murder of Tamil Nadu native Ayyappan, who worked as a receptionist in a hotel in Thampanoor, has sent shockwaves as the macabre killing took place in the heart of the city in broad daylight. The killer, Ajeesh, who came in a bike, casually walked up to the victim and hacked him to death using a big machete that he had carried with him in a bag and walked away in a nonchalant manner.

The incident took place at 8.30 am when the streets were teeming with people and just two days after Opposition parties alleged that Kerala has become a goonda corridor. The audacity of the assailant even shocked the cops. But what should unnerve them the most is that as many as six murders have taken place in the district in the last one month.

Of these six murders, five were during drunken brawl, while one was committed for spoil. The double murder at Kallambalam on January 31, murders of Manikandan at Kadakkavoor on February 15, Sajikumar of Payattuvila on February 3 and Mental Deepu at Chanthavila on February 2 were all committed under the influence of alcohol. The murder of Vineetha Mol at Ambalamukku on February 6 by TN native Rajendran was for spoil.

A senior police officer said fighting organised crimes was much easier than handling isolated crimes perpetrated by individuals because it's difficult to foresee and prevent such incidents. "There is nothing much we can do if a violent single man swoops down on his victim with an intention to kill. The place and the timing are immaterial for him. All we can say to ourselves is it's a bad day for us," the officer said.

City Commissioner G Sparjan Kumar said Friday's murder could not be termed as due to police lapse. "It's not the failure of the police system that resulted in the crime. In fact we managed to track down the suspect within hours and that shows the robustness of our response system," he said. However, the response system will be further streamlined to fasten the reaction towards such crimes.

The police sources, meanwhile, revealed that the department should use the technology in a better way to maintain law and order. For example, they say, out of 200 CCTV cameras owned by the police in the city limits, only 148 are working.