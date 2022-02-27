STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cusat sets record in campus placement

We expect the number of placements to cross 1,000 next month,” said chief placement officer Jacob Elias.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A Record 942 students of Cochin University (Cusat) got placements in high-profile companies following campus selection this academic year. The numbers in 2020-21 and 2019-20 were 758 and 595, respectively. While `40 lakh per annum is the highest pay package offered this year, `4.3 lakh is the average pay.

“More than 100 companies, including TCS, Infosys, Wipro, IBM, Amazon and Byju’s, offered campus placement this year. There has been a huge demand in IT and computer science streams. Twelve more companies have come forward to conduct tests this week while a company each in construction and textiles sector will conduct physical interview next week. We expect the number of placements to cross 1,000 next month,” said chief placement officer Jacob Elias.He said almost all students in IT and engineering streams were selected. There is also huge demand in manufacturing and construction sectors. 

While a majority of the placements were from undergraduate courses, certain firms are recruiting PG students of mathematics and statistics. A pharmaceutical company has recruited biotechnology students. “Tests and interviews for placements are going on throughout the year and we are in various stages of recruitment for students in the 2020-21, 2021-22 and 2022-23 batches,” said Elias.

TCS and Infosys topped the list with 133 and 95 recruits, respectively. Registration for various academic programmes is open at Cusat. The last date for online registration is March 7 while common admission test for next academic year will be held on May 15, 16 and 17.

